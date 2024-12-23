Left Menu

Romania's New Government: A Coalition for Stability

Romania is set to establish a new government, with Klaus Iohannis expected to appoint Marcel Ciolacu as the Prime Minister. The Social Democrat Party, along with its coalition partners, will navigate legislative challenges and work to stabilize the economy after election-related controversies and budget deficit issues.

Bucharest | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:19 IST
In Romania, shifts in political dynamics are underway as outgoing President Klaus Iohannis is anticipated to appoint Marcel Ciolacu from the Social Democrat Party as the next Prime Minister.

The newly formed coalition, comprising three pro-European parties, seeks to forge a stable majority in parliament, ensuring roles for ethnic Hungarian and centrists.

Challenges lie ahead for this government as they aim to tackle economic concerns, manage national elections and mitigate far-right influences following recent electoral controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

