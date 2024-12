Controversy Sparks Over Derogatory Remarks in Karnataka Legislative Council

In a dramatic turn of events, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has called on the Karnataka government to take stringent action against BJP MLC C T Ravi. This follows accusations that Ravi used inappropriate language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a recent legislative council session in Karnataka.

Surjewala didn’t mince words in his criticism, labeling BJP as 'anti-women' and expressing his disapproval over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged derogatory comments about B R Ambedkar in Parliament. These remarks have prompted widespread political unrest across the nation.

Ravi was arrested shortly after the incident, following Hebbalkar's complaint, but was released the next day after a court found procedural lapses in his detention. The controversy has fueled further accusations of divisive politics, with Surjewala linking it to historical opposition against figures like Mahatma Gandhi.

