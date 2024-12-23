Office Allocations Revealed for Maharashtra Ministers

Maharashtra's ministers under Devendra Fadnavis have been assigned office spaces at the state secretariat in Mumbai, known as Mantralaya. Monday's allocations see senior ministers, including Bawankule and Lodha, housed in both the annexe and main buildings.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, leading Maharashtra BJP, is on the annexe's first floor, with additional chambers for other ministers. Chief Minister Fadnavis, alongside deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, occupy the main building's sixth floor.

The leadership was established in early December, with portfolios disclosed by December 21. The expanded cabinet comprises 39 ministers, predominantly of cabinet rank.

(With inputs from agencies.)