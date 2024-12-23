Left Menu

Office Allocations Revealed for Maharashtra Ministers

Ministers in the Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government have received their office allocations at the Mantralaya in Mumbai. Senior ministers were assigned to the annexe building, while the Chief Minister and his deputies are based on the main building's sixth floor. Temporary offices were set up for Ministers of State at Vidhan Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:58 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's ministers under Devendra Fadnavis have been assigned office spaces at the state secretariat in Mumbai, known as Mantralaya. Monday's allocations see senior ministers, including Bawankule and Lodha, housed in both the annexe and main buildings.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, leading Maharashtra BJP, is on the annexe's first floor, with additional chambers for other ministers. Chief Minister Fadnavis, alongside deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, occupy the main building's sixth floor.

The leadership was established in early December, with portfolios disclosed by December 21. The expanded cabinet comprises 39 ministers, predominantly of cabinet rank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

