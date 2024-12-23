Greenland's Unyielding Stand: A Sovereign Nation

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede declared on Monday that the island is 'not for sale', responding to President-elect Donald Trump's remarks about potential U.S. ownership. This statement comes amidst Trump's previous term interest in acquiring Greenland, which both Denmark and Greenland dismissed.

Trump's administration had suggested the control of Greenland is vital for U.S. national security, with its strategic location housing a critical U.S. Air Force base. However, the Danish government has not issued any immediate comments on Trump's recent assertion.

Greenland, capable of declaring independence since 2009, remains part of Denmark, benefitting from Copenhagen's budget transfers. The island's leaders maintain their stance against any sale, emphasizing a long-fought desire for freedom.

