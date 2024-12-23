In South Korea, military intelligence has detected signs of North Korea ramping up support for Russia by preparing additional troops and weaponry, such as suicide drones, as tensions continue to mount in the region. Pyongyang has already shipped rocket launchers and howitzers, intensifying its military involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

On the political front, global inflation has plummeted in 2024; however, dissatisfied voters continue to penalize incumbent governments, troubled by past economic strains. In France, political uncertainty looms as the anticipated announcement of a new government is delayed due to a national day of mourning for Mayotte cyclone victims.

This collection of world news briefs highlights the intricate interplay of political, economic, and military dynamics shaping current global affairs, underscoring regional conflicts, governance hurdles, and unprecedented security challenges.

