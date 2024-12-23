Left Menu

Debate over 'Rozgar Mela': A Political Theatre?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the government's 'Rozgar Mela' as an event management stunt, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi defends the initiative as a successful job provision effort. The debate highlights vacant government positions and challenges in fulfilling job creation promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:52 IST
Debate over 'Rozgar Mela': A Political Theatre?
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has labeled the government's 'Rozgar Mela' as an 'event management stunt,' critiquing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not delivering on his promise of creating two crore jobs annually before taking office.

Kharge, in a social media post, accused Modi of engaging in 'whitewashing' by distributing employment letters to thousands at select events. He detailed significant vacancies across central government departments, including 9.56 lakh posts across 80 sectors, with substantial gaps in the defense and railways departments.

In response, Modi highlighted the achievement of nearly 10 lakh government jobs provided in the past year and emphasized transparency and honesty in the recruitment process. He noted that a significant number of recruits are women, reinforcing the government's focus on empowering the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024