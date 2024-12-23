Debate over 'Rozgar Mela': A Political Theatre?
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the government's 'Rozgar Mela' as an event management stunt, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi defends the initiative as a successful job provision effort. The debate highlights vacant government positions and challenges in fulfilling job creation promises.
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has labeled the government's 'Rozgar Mela' as an 'event management stunt,' critiquing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not delivering on his promise of creating two crore jobs annually before taking office.
Kharge, in a social media post, accused Modi of engaging in 'whitewashing' by distributing employment letters to thousands at select events. He detailed significant vacancies across central government departments, including 9.56 lakh posts across 80 sectors, with substantial gaps in the defense and railways departments.
In response, Modi highlighted the achievement of nearly 10 lakh government jobs provided in the past year and emphasized transparency and honesty in the recruitment process. He noted that a significant number of recruits are women, reinforcing the government's focus on empowering the youth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Leads Global Employment Surge: A Bright Outlook for 2025
Youth Congress Amplifies Voices Against Unemployment and Drug Menace
Young Voices Rising: Tackling Unemployment and Drug Abuse in India
Mamata Banerjee Strengthens Anti-Fake Video Measures and Employment Initiatives
Youth Congress Stages Protest in Punjab Over Farmers' Rights and Unemployment