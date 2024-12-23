Left Menu

Trudeau Under Pressure: Leadership Crisis in Canadian Politics

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces internal pressure to resign amidst party pressure and a looming election defeat. Many party members, especially from Ontario, urge his departure as voter dissatisfaction grows due to economic crises. Trudeau's future is uncertain with opposition parties pushing for an election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:56 IST
Trudeau Under Pressure: Leadership Crisis in Canadian Politics
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party to step down, as the ruling Liberals anticipate a significant electoral defeat early next year.

The Liberals, in power for over nine years, are struggling with voter fatigue and dissatisfaction over high costs and a housing crisis. Reports indicate that many Liberal members from Ontario, the party's stronghold, have urged Trudeau to resign.

The sensation comes as the opposition parties plan to unite against the minority Liberal government. Trudeau must decide whether to face a likely defeat in a no-confidence vote, step down soon, or buy time by ending the current parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024