Trudeau Under Pressure: Leadership Crisis in Canadian Politics
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces internal pressure to resign amidst party pressure and a looming election defeat. Many party members, especially from Ontario, urge his departure as voter dissatisfaction grows due to economic crises. Trudeau's future is uncertain with opposition parties pushing for an election.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party to step down, as the ruling Liberals anticipate a significant electoral defeat early next year.
The Liberals, in power for over nine years, are struggling with voter fatigue and dissatisfaction over high costs and a housing crisis. Reports indicate that many Liberal members from Ontario, the party's stronghold, have urged Trudeau to resign.
The sensation comes as the opposition parties plan to unite against the minority Liberal government. Trudeau must decide whether to face a likely defeat in a no-confidence vote, step down soon, or buy time by ending the current parliamentary session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
