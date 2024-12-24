Left Menu

France's New Government: A Race Against Time to Stabilize the Economy

France's new government, led by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, faces immediate pressure to pass a 2025 budget in a deeply divided parliament. Former ministers and senior civil servants, like finance minister Eric Lombard, are tasked with averting further crisis amidst challenges including a high deficit and no-confidence threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:28 IST
France's New Government: A Race Against Time to Stabilize the Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France unveiled its new government lineup on Monday, consisting of a mix of former ministers and senior civil servants. This strategic ensemble, led by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, aims to steer the nation through its economic challenges by securing the passage of the 2025 budget.

Eric Lombard, previously heading Caisse des Depots, steps in as finance minister alongside Amélie de Montchalin, the new budget minister. Their immediate goal is to manage a budget crisis following the parliamentary rejection of a previous proposal which led to the political downfall of Bayrou's predecessor.

The government finds itself in a precarious position, needing to curtail a significant deficit while fending off no-confidence motions. With parliament in recess until January, Bayrou's cabinet must quickly solidify its strategy to maintain stability and prepare for potential elections in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024