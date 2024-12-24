France's New Government: A Race Against Time to Stabilize the Economy

France unveiled its new government lineup on Monday, consisting of a mix of former ministers and senior civil servants. This strategic ensemble, led by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, aims to steer the nation through its economic challenges by securing the passage of the 2025 budget.

Eric Lombard, previously heading Caisse des Depots, steps in as finance minister alongside Amélie de Montchalin, the new budget minister. Their immediate goal is to manage a budget crisis following the parliamentary rejection of a previous proposal which led to the political downfall of Bayrou's predecessor.

The government finds itself in a precarious position, needing to curtail a significant deficit while fending off no-confidence motions. With parliament in recess until January, Bayrou's cabinet must quickly solidify its strategy to maintain stability and prepare for potential elections in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)