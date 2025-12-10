Simultaneous Elections Bill: A Push for Extension in Parliament
A parliamentary committee reviewing simultaneous elections bills plans to request more time for its report. Committee Chairperson P P Chaudhary cited the need to gather stakeholder input, including insights from legal expert Kapil Sibal. The discourse aims to ensure comprehensive election reform discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal move, a joint parliamentary committee is looking to extend its term to finalize its report on the simultaneous elections bills, as revealed by Chairperson P P Chaudhary.
The committee, tasked with evaluating substantial electoral reforms, emphasized the importance of incorporating feedback from a wide range of stakeholders to ensure thorough deliberation.
Legal luminary and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal provided expert analysis at the latest meeting, fostering constructive debate among party members, who worked in a spirit of cooperation across political lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Uproar: Opposition Walks Out During Shah's Speech on Electoral Reforms
SP MP Yadav Criticizes District-Level 'Mischief' in Electoral Reforms Debate
Goa nightclub fire: CM Sawant holds high-level meeting with administration, police officials and tourism stakeholders.
Debate Stirs in Lok Sabha Over Electoral Reforms and Truth in Politics
Hlabisa Engages Stakeholders to Stabilise and Revitalise Nelson Mandela Bay