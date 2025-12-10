Simultaneous Elections Bill: A Push for Extension in Parliament

In a pivotal move, a joint parliamentary committee is looking to extend its term to finalize its report on the simultaneous elections bills, as revealed by Chairperson P P Chaudhary.

The committee, tasked with evaluating substantial electoral reforms, emphasized the importance of incorporating feedback from a wide range of stakeholders to ensure thorough deliberation.

Legal luminary and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal provided expert analysis at the latest meeting, fostering constructive debate among party members, who worked in a spirit of cooperation across political lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)