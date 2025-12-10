Left Menu

Simultaneous Elections Bill: A Push for Extension in Parliament

A parliamentary committee reviewing simultaneous elections bills plans to request more time for its report. Committee Chairperson P P Chaudhary cited the need to gather stakeholder input, including insights from legal expert Kapil Sibal. The discourse aims to ensure comprehensive election reform discussions.

Simultaneous Elections Bill: A Push for Extension in Parliament
In a pivotal move, a joint parliamentary committee is looking to extend its term to finalize its report on the simultaneous elections bills, as revealed by Chairperson P P Chaudhary.

The committee, tasked with evaluating substantial electoral reforms, emphasized the importance of incorporating feedback from a wide range of stakeholders to ensure thorough deliberation.

Legal luminary and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal provided expert analysis at the latest meeting, fostering constructive debate among party members, who worked in a spirit of cooperation across political lines.

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

