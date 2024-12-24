Left Menu

Syrian Struggles: A Call for Political Resolution

The United Nations envoy urges a political solution to escalating tensions in northeast Syria between Kurdish-led authorities and Turkish-backed groups, warning of severe consequences. A proposed withdrawal by Kurdish forces is countered by Turkey's insistence on disbandment, highlighting diplomatic challenges amid Syria's transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:55 IST
Syrian Struggles: A Call for Political Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has stressed the importance of a political resolution to the tensions brewing in northeast Syria. Kurdish-led authorities and Turkish-backed groups are at a crossroads that could spell severe consequences for the entire nation if not handled with diplomatic prudence.

Hostilities have surged following the recent fall of Bashar al-Assad, with Turkish-backed Syrian rebels making advances. The Kurdish YPG, pivotal within the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, has suggested a strategic withdrawal for peace, a move met with resistance from Turkey, which demands complete disbandment of the YPG, seen as an offshoot of militant factions.

Amidst discussions between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Syria's new leadership, the call for compromise remains urgent. Thousands protested in northeast Syria, asserting their autonomy. As the political landscape evolves, the prospects for a new Syria rest on navigating these challenges with inclusivity and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024