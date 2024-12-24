Controversy Surrounds Arrest and Treatment of BJP Leader CT Ravi

The controversial arrest of Karnataka MLC and BJP leader CT Ravi has put the spotlight on local police after allegations of mistreatment during custody surfaced. Police have defended their actions, stating Ravi was moved across various locations to maintain public order amid media scrutiny and gathered supporters.

On December 19, Ravi was detained at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi following accusations of using derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the legislative council. The arrest followed the filing of charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to sexual harassment and insult.

Ravi’s movements were reportedly for his safety amid large crowds and potential for disorder at initial detention sites. Despite efforts to minimize chaos, media and followers trailed the convoy. The police faced accusations from Ravi of violating human rights, a charge they refute, as they state all provisions were made for his welfare during the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)