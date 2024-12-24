Political Turmoil Escalates: Impeachment Tactics in South Korea

The Democratic Party of South Korea is moving ahead with plans to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo, citing his reluctance to approve legislation for a special investigation into embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent martial law proposal.

Prime Minister Han, temporarily in charge following Yoon's suspension, did not discuss the special counsel bills during a cabinet meeting, leading to accusations from the opposition of deliberate delay.

While acting president Han calls for dialogue between opposing parties, his office faces harsh criticism for potentially jeopardizing international support and economic stability. Meanwhile, Yoon's legal team prepares for a crucial Constitutional Court decision.

