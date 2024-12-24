Left Menu

Political Turmoil Escalates: Impeachment Tactics in South Korea

South Korea's Democratic Party plans to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo after he delayed the approval of a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's actions. The DP accuses Han of stalling, while government officials warn that impeachment could damage international trust and economic conditions.

The Democratic Party of South Korea is moving ahead with plans to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo, citing his reluctance to approve legislation for a special investigation into embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent martial law proposal.

Prime Minister Han, temporarily in charge following Yoon's suspension, did not discuss the special counsel bills during a cabinet meeting, leading to accusations from the opposition of deliberate delay.

While acting president Han calls for dialogue between opposing parties, his office faces harsh criticism for potentially jeopardizing international support and economic stability. Meanwhile, Yoon's legal team prepares for a crucial Constitutional Court decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

