Left Menu

Election Commission Clarifies Voter Turnout Concerns in Maharashtra

Amid concerns raised by the Congress about voter list changes in Maharashtra's recent assembly polls, the Election Commission affirmed there were no arbitrary add-ons or removals. The Commission emphasized the normalcy of increased voter turnout figures after 5 PM, citing the statutory Form 17C as proof.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:19 IST
Election Commission Clarifies Voter Turnout Concerns in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns from the Congress, the Election Commission asserted on Tuesday that no arbitrary additions or deletions of voters occurred in Maharashtra during the recent assembly elections.

Responding to claims of discrepancies, the poll authority clarified that comparing 5 PM voter turnout figures with the final polling data is misleading.

The Election Commission further explained that increased voter turnout from 5 PM to 11:45 PM is a normal aspect of the voting aggregation process and dismissed any claims of discrepancies in vote counting.

The Commission emphasized the transparency of rule-based processes in preparing electoral rolls in Maharashtra, ensuring no irregularities in voter deletions.

Additionally, it reassured Congress that all due processes were observed, including the participation of their representatives in roll preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024