Election Commission Clarifies Voter Turnout Concerns in Maharashtra
Amid concerns raised by the Congress about voter list changes in Maharashtra's recent assembly polls, the Election Commission affirmed there were no arbitrary add-ons or removals. The Commission emphasized the normalcy of increased voter turnout figures after 5 PM, citing the statutory Form 17C as proof.
Amid growing concerns from the Congress, the Election Commission asserted on Tuesday that no arbitrary additions or deletions of voters occurred in Maharashtra during the recent assembly elections.
Responding to claims of discrepancies, the poll authority clarified that comparing 5 PM voter turnout figures with the final polling data is misleading.
The Election Commission further explained that increased voter turnout from 5 PM to 11:45 PM is a normal aspect of the voting aggregation process and dismissed any claims of discrepancies in vote counting.
The Commission emphasized the transparency of rule-based processes in preparing electoral rolls in Maharashtra, ensuring no irregularities in voter deletions.
Additionally, it reassured Congress that all due processes were observed, including the participation of their representatives in roll preparations.
