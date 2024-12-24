Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Urges Resolution on Reservations in J-K

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urges Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to actively resolve the reservation issue rather than deferring it to the courts. She highlights the importance of addressing the concerns of open merit students, questioning the delay despite the ruling party's political strength.

Peoples' Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti has called on Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to actively address the contentious reservation issue rather than relegating it to judicial corridors.

Mufti emphasized the significant support from youth voters for the National Conference, hoping for a rationalized approach against unfair reservation practices. She criticizes the decision to delay action by six months, capitalizing on expected court rulings, despite the party's ample political clout.

In a pointed appeal, Mufti referenced her enactment of SRO-49 for reservation balance in 2018, urging Abdullah to enact similar measures. She stresses the urgency, warning against compromising meritocracy and squeezing opportunities for open merit students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

