Mehbooba Mufti Urges Resolution on Reservations in J-K

Peoples' Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti has called on Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to actively address the contentious reservation issue rather than relegating it to judicial corridors.

Mufti emphasized the significant support from youth voters for the National Conference, hoping for a rationalized approach against unfair reservation practices. She criticizes the decision to delay action by six months, capitalizing on expected court rulings, despite the party's ample political clout.

In a pointed appeal, Mufti referenced her enactment of SRO-49 for reservation balance in 2018, urging Abdullah to enact similar measures. She stresses the urgency, warning against compromising meritocracy and squeezing opportunities for open merit students.

