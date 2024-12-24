Fact Check: Misinterpretation of Kejriwal's Speech Sparks Social Media Frenzy

A video featuring former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sparked controversy on social media by allegedly showing him disrespecting the Constitution of India and its creator, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. However, a PTI Fact Check investigation revealed the claims to be baseless.

The viral clip was identified as an edited segment of a 2012 speech by Kejriwal, where he commented on the Congress party's internal constitution. The original footage, circulating since November 25, 2012, was uploaded to the Aam Aadmi Party's YouTube channel.

False claims emerged after users on social media platform X, including BJP and Congress affiliates, misinterpreted the video. The PTI Fact Check emphasized the importance of cross-verifying information to prevent misleading narratives on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)