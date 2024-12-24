Left Menu

Fact Check: Misinterpretation of Kejriwal's Speech Sparks Social Media Frenzy

A viral video misquoting former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was debunked by PTI Fact Check. The clip allegedly insulted the Indian Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. In reality, Kejriwal's comments were about the Congress party's internal constitution, not the Constitution of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:46 IST
Fact Check: Misinterpretation of Kejriwal's Speech Sparks Social Media Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video featuring former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sparked controversy on social media by allegedly showing him disrespecting the Constitution of India and its creator, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. However, a PTI Fact Check investigation revealed the claims to be baseless.

The viral clip was identified as an edited segment of a 2012 speech by Kejriwal, where he commented on the Congress party's internal constitution. The original footage, circulating since November 25, 2012, was uploaded to the Aam Aadmi Party's YouTube channel.

False claims emerged after users on social media platform X, including BJP and Congress affiliates, misinterpreted the video. The PTI Fact Check emphasized the importance of cross-verifying information to prevent misleading narratives on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024