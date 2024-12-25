Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav questions BJP government's preparedness for Mahakumbh, offers help

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 09:44 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government's preparedness for the upcoming Mahakumbh and accused it of mismanagement.

In a social media post, the opposition leader flagged several issues regarding security arrangements, local concerns and overall administration in Prayagraj, urging the government to take immediate corrective action.

''This is the truth of preparations for 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025' under the BJP government! At least the work of the police department should have been completed long ago because the management of the security circle does not wait for the last day,'' he said on X.

The former chief minister of the state also drew attention to the alleged delay in addressing the needs of local residents and the fair area, stating that people in Prayagraj were questioning the government's priorities.

''The aggrieved people of Prayagraj are asking that the BJP government was very prompt in removing the statue of 'Mahadani' Emperor Harshvardhan, but why is the same speed not being shown for administrative management?'' Yadav highlighted complaints about the ''neglect'' of local issues, such as transportation and movement around the Mahakumbh area.

''Alternative arrangements should also be made to address the concerns of the residents of Prayagraj about movement and transportation in case of an emergency,'' he added.

While expressing his party's support for the successful conduct of the Mahakumbh, Yadav emphasised that the local administration must act swiftly to address these gaps. ''We want the Mahakumbh to go on and Prayagraj to also remain dynamic.'' The SP president said his party is ready to assist the government as the ''BJP people would be ''busy earning money or in election planning''.

''If the government-administration has failed in the preparations for the Mahakumbh, then we propose to send our true and dedicated workers to help because the BJP people would be busy earning money or in election planning,'' he said in a dig at the ruling party.

