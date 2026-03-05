Senate's War Powers Resolution: A Tug of War Over Iranian Campaign

The United States Senate is preparing to vote on a bipartisan war powers resolution intended to halt the military campaign against Iran, mandating any such military actions receive prior congressional approval. This move, supported by Democrats and a few Republican allies, represents the latest effort to ensure Congress retains its constitutional authority to declare war, amid President Donald Trump's recurring military deployments.

The resolution's lead sponsor, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, emphasized that the American populace does not desire another Middle Eastern conflict, especially as the administration considers expanding its military operations. Republicans opposed the resolution, arguing it jeopardizes national security and undermines Trump's legitimate actions as the commander in chief, including limited military operations without waging full-scale wars.

Senator Todd Young, one of five Republicans allied with Democrats on previous war powers initiatives, expressed his opposition, citing national security threats posed by Iran. As the House gears up for its vote, Speaker Mike Johnson anticipates sufficient opposition to block the measure. The resolution faces an uncertain future, as even Senate approval requires overcoming a probable President Trump veto with a two-thirds majority in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)