Geopolitical Tensions Rise in the Middle East Amid Missile Threats

A senior Iranian official urged Iraq to prevent opposition groups from breaching their shared border. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard threatened regional military and economic infrastructure, alleging U.S. misuse of civilian facilities. Turkey intercepted an Iranian missile via NATO defenses. Canada's PM discusses the global order's instability.

A senior Iranian official has requested that Iraq takes measures to prevent Iranian opposition groups from breaching the border between the two nations. This appeal was made during a call between Iran's Supreme National Security Council deputy secretary Ali Bagheri and Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has issued its most intense statement yet, announcing readiness for the 'complete destruction of the region's military and economic infrastructure' due to the ongoing USA's alleged mischief and deception in the region. The Guard made these claims on Iranian state television, although no evidence was provided to substantiate claims of U.S. military misuse of civilian facilities.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Defense Ministry confirmed NATO's interception of a ballistic missile launched from Iran, caught before entering Turkish airspace. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted the ongoing Middle East conflict as a symptom of a fractured global order, with nations acting beyond international norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

