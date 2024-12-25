Left Menu

Assam: Himanta, other political leaders wish people on Christmas

May you and your loved ones be filled with renewed hope, joy, and peace that Christmas brings. Wishing a Merry Christmas, Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi hoped that this festival brings peace and prosperity to the people of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other prominent political leaders on Wednesday wished the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

''Wishing a #MerryChristmas to everyone celebrating! May this holy occasion bring in good health and prosperity to all,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

He said that the Christ Church in Guwahati is the oldest church in the northeastern region.

Agriculture Minister and AGP president Atul Bora also greeted the Christian community on the occasion.

''May the profound teachings of Jesus Christ -- centred on sacrifice, peace, love, and compassion -- illuminate our lives and inspire grace, harmony, and joy. May His divine blessings fill everyone's life with happiness, peace, and prosperity,'' he said.

Ruling alliance UPPL's president Pramod Boro appealed to the people to embrace the blessings of peace, harmony and love on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

''May the divine spirit of Christmas inspire us to work towards a peaceful, united, progressive, and harmonious BTR. Wishing everyone a very Blessed & Merry Christmas!'' the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Council said.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said, ''Merry Christmas to you all. May you and your loved ones be filled with renewed hope, joy, and peace that Christmas brings.'' Wishing a Merry Christmas, Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi hoped that this festival brings peace and prosperity to the people of Assam.

