Change of Guard: Christian Turner Appointed UK Ambassador to the US

The UK appointed Christian Turner as its ambassador to the United States, signaling a strategic shift by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This follows the dismissal of political appointee Peter Mandelson, whose controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein came to light, prompting Starmer to opt for a career diplomat in the high-profile role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:34 IST
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has made a significant diplomatic move by appointing Christian Turner as its ambassador to the United States, according to reports in the British media.

This appointment marks a strategic change by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who previously chose political appointee Peter Mandelson for the role. Mandelson's tenure concluded disastrously earlier this year due to his controversial links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson's dismissal highlights the importance of the ambassadorial role, prompting Starmer to revert to a seasoned diplomat like Turner to mend and fortify UK-US relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

