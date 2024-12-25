Left Menu

BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticises Congress leaders for comments against actor Allu Arjun

BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday criticised certain ruling Congress leaders in Telangana for their remarks over actor Allu Arjun, urging the grand old party to restrain its members from making statements that could harm the reputation of the Telugu film industry.Addressing media, Thakur highlighted the contributions of the South Indian film industry, particularly Telugu cinema, in placing Indian cinema on the global stage.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 22:30 IST
BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticises Congress leaders for comments against actor Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday criticised certain ruling Congress leaders in Telangana for their remarks over actor Allu Arjun, urging the grand old party to restrain its members from making statements that could harm the reputation of the Telugu film industry.

Addressing media, Thakur highlighted the contributions of the South Indian film industry, particularly Telugu cinema, in placing Indian cinema on the global stage. The former Union Minister expressed concern over the negative comments and their potential to undermine these achievements.

"The South Indian film industry, especially Telugu cinema, has elevated Indian cinema to international prominence. Unfortunately, such baseless statements risk tarnishing this reputation," Thakur told PTI Videos.

He also pointed out that Allu Arjun was honored with a National Award during the PM Narendra Modi government when he served as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting. Thakur questioned the political motivations behind the criticism and cautioned that such remarks could damage the industry's and artists' reputations.

Thakur, who was in Hyderabad for the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to good governance and development. He stressed that the BJP, from Vajpayee's tenure to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has remained free of corruption allegations while strengthening India's security and advancing its position as a nuclear power.

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 where 'Pushpa 2' movie was screened and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.

Some Congress leaders have lashed out at Allu Arjun's recent remarks, where he described the stampede as a tragic accident and refuted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's allegations regarding a ''roadshow'' before the film screening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024