BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticises Congress leaders for comments against actor Allu Arjun

BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday criticised certain ruling Congress leaders in Telangana for their remarks over actor Allu Arjun, urging the grand old party to restrain its members from making statements that could harm the reputation of the Telugu film industry.

Addressing media, Thakur highlighted the contributions of the South Indian film industry, particularly Telugu cinema, in placing Indian cinema on the global stage. The former Union Minister expressed concern over the negative comments and their potential to undermine these achievements.

"The South Indian film industry, especially Telugu cinema, has elevated Indian cinema to international prominence. Unfortunately, such baseless statements risk tarnishing this reputation," Thakur told PTI Videos.

He also pointed out that Allu Arjun was honored with a National Award during the PM Narendra Modi government when he served as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting. Thakur questioned the political motivations behind the criticism and cautioned that such remarks could damage the industry's and artists' reputations.

Thakur, who was in Hyderabad for the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to good governance and development. He stressed that the BJP, from Vajpayee's tenure to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has remained free of corruption allegations while strengthening India's security and advancing its position as a nuclear power.

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 where 'Pushpa 2' movie was screened and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.

Some Congress leaders have lashed out at Allu Arjun's recent remarks, where he described the stampede as a tragic accident and refuted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's allegations regarding a ''roadshow'' before the film screening.

