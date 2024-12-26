"Every leader of TMC is indulged in corruption": Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar targeted Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders saying that every leader of TMC is indulged in corruption. Drawing comparisons to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas', Union Minister Majumdar said that the TMC leaders say 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Corruption'.

Attacking further, the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution is 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas', but the resolution of TMC leaders is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Corruption' Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Every leader of TMC is indulged in corruption. PM Narendra Modi says that 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' but the TMC leaders say that 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Corruption'. The common people have become habituated to the corruption by TMC leaders..."

Earlier on December 22, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, asserting that the proposed reforms would benefit the country by saving money. However, Majumdar claimed that Banerjee would oppose the initiative simply because it would be advantageous for the nation. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar highlighted that in a democracy, everyone in the opposition has the right to speak, there is discussion.

"Discussion took place in all the states, Mamata Banerjee said that she is against it, while many states say that they are in favour of it... Right now it has gone to JPC, and people from all parties are involved in it, they will give their suggestions and the government will include them and only after that it will be implemented. The country will benefit from this, money will be saved but Mamata Banerjee will not support it because the country is benefiting from it," he said. In a post on X, CM Mamata claimed that the bill is not a "carefully-considered reform", but an "authoritarian imposition".

"The Union Cabinet has bulldozed their way through with the unconstitutional and anti-federal One Nation, One Election Bill, ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders. This is not a carefully considered reform; it's an authoritarian imposition designed to undermine India's democracy and federal structure," she said."Our MPs will oppose this draconian legislation tooth and nail in Parliament. Bengal will NEVER bow to Delhi's dictatorial whims. This fight is about saving India's democracy from the clutches of autocracy!" Mamata Banerjee added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)