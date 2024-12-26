Congress Commemorates Centennial of Mahatma Gandhi's Leadership

On the eve of the Congress's centenary celebration of the 1924 Belagavi session led by Mahatma Gandhi, key party figures highlighted its historical import, setting the stage for future agendas. Salman Khurshid, on arrival in Belagavi, remarked on the need for renewed inspiration to guide the nation forward and uphold the Constitution.

As Congress leaders congregated for the Working Committee meeting, Sachin Pilot lauded the party's governance and underscored the pivotal nature of the meeting in shaping congress's immediate political roadmap. He expressed pride in the robust INDIA alliance and the Congress leadership's commitment to navigating future challenges.

Congress leader Sowmya Reddy celebrated the congress's advocacy for women, recalling its pivotal role in introducing women's reservation at the grassroots level. She hailed the significance of being part of this historic occasion. Concurrently, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that the party's legacy mirrors the nation's history, emphasizing its unity efforts irrespective of political power.

(With inputs from agencies.)