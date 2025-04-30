Sachin Pilot Launches 'Save Constitution' Rally Amid Accusations Against BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the BJP government of weakening constitutional institutions during a 'Save Constitution' rally in Dehradun. He stressed the opposition's role in addressing these issues and criticized Uttarakhand's handling of oppression. The Congress is initiating a nationwide campaign to protect the Constitution from April 25 to May 30.
In a significant move, Congress leader Sachin Pilot launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government during a rally in Dehradun on Wednesday. Accusing the government of eroding constitutional institutions, Pilot emphasized the opposition's responsibility to scrutinize this issue.
Pilot commented on the growing challenges constitutional bodies face, lamenting that their impartiality is being compromised. He underscored the necessity for the opposition to orchestrate a nationwide campaign to tackle this erosion, marking the start of the initiative in Dehradun.
Further criticizing the local governance, Pilot pointed out that the 'double-engine' government in Uttarakhand has been ineffective in curbing oppression against women and Dalits. With elections approaching in a year and a half, a wind of change appears to be sweeping through the region, Pilot hinted. The Congress party, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, has unveiled its 'Save Constitution' campaign, set to span multiple phases, concluding on May 30.
