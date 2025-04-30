Sachin Pilot Launches 'Save Constitution' Rally Amid Accusations Against BJP

In a significant move, Congress leader Sachin Pilot launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government during a rally in Dehradun on Wednesday. Accusing the government of eroding constitutional institutions, Pilot emphasized the opposition's responsibility to scrutinize this issue.

Pilot commented on the growing challenges constitutional bodies face, lamenting that their impartiality is being compromised. He underscored the necessity for the opposition to orchestrate a nationwide campaign to tackle this erosion, marking the start of the initiative in Dehradun.

Further criticizing the local governance, Pilot pointed out that the 'double-engine' government in Uttarakhand has been ineffective in curbing oppression against women and Dalits. With elections approaching in a year and a half, a wind of change appears to be sweeping through the region, Pilot hinted. The Congress party, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, has unveiled its 'Save Constitution' campaign, set to span multiple phases, concluding on May 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)