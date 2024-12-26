Left Menu

Congress Honors Women's Leadership at Historic CWC Meeting in Belagavi

As the Congress Working Committee convenes in Belagavi, leaders celebrate the pivotal role of the Mahila Congress and reflect on the party's historical impact. The meeting marks a centenary milestone of Congress's 1924 session, underscoring the party's enduring commitment to inclusivity and national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:49 IST
Congress Honors Women's Leadership at Historic CWC Meeting in Belagavi
Congress leader Sowmya Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a historic assembly in Belagavi, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting began with a profound sense of pride among its members, particularly the Mahila Congress. Party leader Sowmya Reddy highlighted the significance of women's contributions to the party and reiterated Congress's commitment to women's rights and representation.

Speaking to ANI, Sowmya Reddy emphasized, "It is a proud feeling for all of us from Mahila Congress to be here. The Congress party has always prioritized women." Her sentiments were echoed as participants recalled the party's landmark decision to support women's reservation at the gram panchayat level and in legislative bodies.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, further underscored the party's historical significance, stating that Congress's legacy is entwined with the nation's history. "Whether in power or not, Congress has always looked after all sections of the country," he asserted. The centenary of the 1924 Congress session is being commemorated through this CWC meeting, with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and reflections on the guiding principles he espoused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

