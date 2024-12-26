Left Menu

Congress Claps Back: Shrinate Criticizes BJP's Joshi over CWC Remarks

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticized BJP's Pralhad Joshi's comments on the CWC meeting, underscoring the historical significance of Congress and dismissing Joshi's attacks. Joshi had linked Congress to Godse and questioned its current leaders, while Karnataka's Deputy CM reiterated Congress's enduring contribution to India's unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:51 IST
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery response, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticized Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over his recent comments on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, highlighting the BJP leader's perceived misunderstanding of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. Shrinate emphasized Congress's roots in India's independence struggle and its role in shaping modern India.

Joshi had equated the Congress's allegations against BJP's reverence for Godse to a sign of their desperation and accused the party of distorting historical facts. He suggested a disconnect between the past and present Congress, urging dissolution as Gandhi once proposed and labeling current leaders as 'fake' Gandhis.

Countering Joshi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar stressed Congress's historical role in unifying the nation and its ongoing commitment to serving all society segments. The Congress is convening its CWC meeting in Belagavi to commemorate the centenary of its 1924 session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

