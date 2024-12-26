Left Menu

Crisis Leadership: Han Duck-soo's Role Amid South Korea's Political Turmoil

Han Duck-soo, acting president of South Korea, is navigating intense political turbulence after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. With extensive experience across political lines, Han faces challenges from North Korea and economic slowdown, while his own impeachment is on the horizon due to parliamentary clashes.

Han Duck-soo, the acting president of South Korea, is steering the government through unprecedented political turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. A seasoned technocrat, Han is recognized for his ability to bridge partisan divides, crucial at a time when the nation is deeply split by political rhetoric.

Despite his extensive experience under multiple administrations, the Democratic Party, South Korea's main opposition, is poised to impeach Han amid disputes over Constitutional Court appointments. This challenge arises as Han works to stabilize the nation, facing both domestic economic difficulties and external threats from a nuclear-armed North Korea.

Han's acting presidency might be curtailed, depending on the Constitutional Court's decision regarding Yoon's removal. If impeached, the finance minister will step in as acting president. Han's tenure underscores the complex duty of maintaining state functions amidst political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

