Crisis Leadership: Han Duck-soo's Role Amid South Korea's Political Turmoil

Han Duck-soo, the acting president of South Korea, is steering the government through unprecedented political turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. A seasoned technocrat, Han is recognized for his ability to bridge partisan divides, crucial at a time when the nation is deeply split by political rhetoric.

Despite his extensive experience under multiple administrations, the Democratic Party, South Korea's main opposition, is poised to impeach Han amid disputes over Constitutional Court appointments. This challenge arises as Han works to stabilize the nation, facing both domestic economic difficulties and external threats from a nuclear-armed North Korea.

Han's acting presidency might be curtailed, depending on the Constitutional Court's decision regarding Yoon's removal. If impeached, the finance minister will step in as acting president. Han's tenure underscores the complex duty of maintaining state functions amidst political upheaval.

