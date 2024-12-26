Controversy Erupts Over BPSC Exam Protests: Calls for Government Action

The Bihar Police's use of 'lathi-charge' against aspiring Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates, who were peacefully protesting, has stirred controversy and criticism. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has condemned the actions, labeling the incident 'unfortunate' and accusing authorities of skewing facts.

Jha, addressing ANI, pointed to discrepancies in the examination timings as proof of systemic failures, questioning the justice of the situation. He criticized the aggressive stance of law enforcement while lamenting the lack of governmental response to genuine student grievances. Jha also accused the ruling party of possibly pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, BPSC aspirants have been rallying for weeks, calling for the exam's cancellation due to reported mismanagement. Police have countered, justifying their dispersed actions as minimal force, denying any excessive measures. An FIR has been filed by the authorities against those inciting students, as protests garner more political support.

(With inputs from agencies.)