Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BPSC Exam Protests: Calls for Government Action

The recent lathi-charge on BPSC aspirants by Bihar Police has sparked widespread criticism and demands for action from government authorities. Political leaders, students, and educators have condemned the incident, urging a reevaluation of the students' concerns regarding examination delays and alleged administrative failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:30 IST
Controversy Erupts Over BPSC Exam Protests: Calls for Government Action
RJD leader Manoj Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Police's use of 'lathi-charge' against aspiring Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates, who were peacefully protesting, has stirred controversy and criticism. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has condemned the actions, labeling the incident 'unfortunate' and accusing authorities of skewing facts.

Jha, addressing ANI, pointed to discrepancies in the examination timings as proof of systemic failures, questioning the justice of the situation. He criticized the aggressive stance of law enforcement while lamenting the lack of governmental response to genuine student grievances. Jha also accused the ruling party of possibly pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, BPSC aspirants have been rallying for weeks, calling for the exam's cancellation due to reported mismanagement. Police have countered, justifying their dispersed actions as minimal force, denying any excessive measures. An FIR has been filed by the authorities against those inciting students, as protests garner more political support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024