Sonia Gandhi's Call to Preserve Gandhian Legacy Amidst Political Turbulence

Sonia Gandhi has urged Congress members to preserve Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, which she claims is threatened by current powers in Delhi. In a CWC meeting message, she criticized the Modi government and RSS, stressing the need to confront these forces with renewed determination and purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:40 IST
Mahatma Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, Chief of the Congress Parliamentary Party, emphasized the urgent need to safeguard Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, asserting that it faces significant challenges posed by those in power in Delhi. Her message, read during the Congress Working Committee meeting, highlighted Gandhi's enduring role as a source of inspiration for the party and the nation.

In her critical comments, she accused the Modi government and the RSS of fostering an atmosphere of hostility that historically contributed to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Sonia Gandhi lamented the current threats and assaults on Gandhian institutions across the country, calling for a resolute response at a strategic meeting named 'Nava Satyagraha Baithak.'

Despite not being physically present, Sonia marked the importance of the meeting, urging Congress leaders to renew their commitment to overcoming present challenges with urgency and determination. She reflected on the significance of the location's historical context, as it hosted a pivotal Congress session a century ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

