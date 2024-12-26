BRS Leader Errolla Srinivas Arrested Amidst Political Tensions
BRS leader Errolla Srinivas was arrested on charges of obstructing, threatening, and abusing a police officer. Although he was granted bail, the incident is part of a larger conflict involving BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy. The political tension in Telangana continues as BRS leaders criticize the ruling Congress government.
BRS leader Errolla Srinivas was apprehended on Thursday for allegedly obstructing, threatening, and abusing a law enforcement officer in Hyderabad, police said.
A local court granted Srinivas bail, but the arrest marks an ongoing political dispute. On December 4, Srinivas and BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy became embroiled in a legal situation, accused of obstructing a police inspector's vehicle. The police have filed cases against the group under several charges, including unlawful assembly.
Srinivas, upon arrest, declared his intent to challenge the Congress government in Telangana. His comments on social media accused the government of stifling justice through false cases and unlawful arrests, echoing similar sentiments from other BRS leaders who condemned his arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
