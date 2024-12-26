Controversy Erupts as BJP, Opposition Clash Over Gandhi Bhajan Incident
In Bihar, a clash occurred between the BJP and the opposition RJD-Congress over an incident involving the heckling of a female singer performing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'. Allegations of misogyny and hatred for Mahatma Gandhi by BJP were countered by claims of RJD-fueled disruptions. The event has sparked political tensions.
In Bihar, the BJP and the opposition RJD-Congress are embroiled in a fierce dispute following the heckling of a female artist who sang the iconic bhajan 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.
The opposition parties allege that this incident, occurring during a function commemorating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, showcases the BJP's supposed 'misogyny' and 'hatred for Mahatma Gandhi'.
The BJP refutes these claims, suggesting that RJD workers infiltrated the event with the intent of creating disruptions. A viral video shows the singer apologizing to aggressive crowds, showcasing the tensions surrounding this political controversy.
