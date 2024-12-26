Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Key Houthi and Palestinian Militant Strongholds
Recent Israeli airstrikes in Yemen and Gaza target Houthi and Palestinian militant positions in response to ongoing attacks, highlighting the intense conflict involving multiple factions including Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The strikes have targeted critical infrastructure and resulted in casualties amid rising tensions across the region.
In a series of intensified military actions, Israeli airstrikes have hit Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and key port cities Hodeida, Al-Salif, and Ras Qantib. The strikes were part of a response to Houthi launches setting off alarms in Israel earlier this week.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the retaliation against the Iranian-backed Houthis, echoing previous actions against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Assad's regime. Meanwhile, the United Nations reiterated the critical role of ports in Yemen for humanitarian aid access, underscoring the complexities amidst military confrontations.
Simultaneously, tensions have soared in Gaza as Israeli forces targeted a vehicle near Al-Awda Hospital, resulting in the deaths of five Palestinian journalists affiliated with the Islamic Jihad militant group. The Israeli military claimed that the journalists were combat propagandists, further deepening the conflict between Israel and militant factions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
