Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Key Houthi and Palestinian Militant Strongholds

In a series of intensified military actions, Israeli airstrikes have hit Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and key port cities Hodeida, Al-Salif, and Ras Qantib. The strikes were part of a response to Houthi launches setting off alarms in Israel earlier this week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the retaliation against the Iranian-backed Houthis, echoing previous actions against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Assad's regime. Meanwhile, the United Nations reiterated the critical role of ports in Yemen for humanitarian aid access, underscoring the complexities amidst military confrontations.

Simultaneously, tensions have soared in Gaza as Israeli forces targeted a vehicle near Al-Awda Hospital, resulting in the deaths of five Palestinian journalists affiliated with the Islamic Jihad militant group. The Israeli military claimed that the journalists were combat propagandists, further deepening the conflict between Israel and militant factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)