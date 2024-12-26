Left Menu

Defending Gandhi's Legacy: A Call to Action by Congress

The Congress party has reaffirmed its commitment to Mahatma Gandhi’s values and legacy, calling on its members to protect and promote his ideals. The resolution criticizes ideologies that have opposed Gandhi, accusing them of hypocritically invoking his name while glorifying his assassins. The party intends to uphold Gandhi's beliefs in truth, non-violence, and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:10 IST
The Congress on Thursday urged its members to safeguard Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, remarking on the irony of his opponents now invoking his name.

In a resolution, the Congress Working Committee emphasized its dedication to Gandhi's values, accusing certain ideologies of supporting his assassins.

The resolution highlighted Gandhi's contribution to India's freedom and societal transformation, asserting his continued relevance in promoting justice and harmony.

