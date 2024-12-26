Left Menu

End of an Era: Manmohan Singh's Legacy in Indian Politics

Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, renowned for economic liberalization policies and adept governance, has passed away at 92. An economist turned politician, Singh also served as the central bank governor. He was recently admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi due to ailing health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:33 IST
End of an Era: Manmohan Singh's Legacy in Indian Politics
Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, passed away at the age of 92, as reported by local media. Known for liberalizing India's economy during his tenure as finance minister, Singh served the nation in various pivotal roles.

Singh, an economist-turned-politician, was instrumental in shaping India's financial landscape. His time as the governor of the central bank further highlighted his expertise in economic affairs.

Recently, Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi due to deteriorating health. His contributions to Indian politics and economy remain significant, marking the end of an era with his demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024