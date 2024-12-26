End of an Era: Manmohan Singh's Legacy in Indian Politics

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, passed away at the age of 92, as reported by local media. Known for liberalizing India's economy during his tenure as finance minister, Singh served the nation in various pivotal roles.

Singh, an economist-turned-politician, was instrumental in shaping India's financial landscape. His time as the governor of the central bank further highlighted his expertise in economic affairs.

Recently, Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi due to deteriorating health. His contributions to Indian politics and economy remain significant, marking the end of an era with his demise.

