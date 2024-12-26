Legacy of Reform: Manmohan Singh's Political Journey
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, renowned for his role in India's economic reforms, passed away. His illustrious five-decade career spanned roles from an economist to India's leader. Significant milestones include serving as Finance Minister, RBI Governor, and Prime Minister. His reforms have left a lasting impact on India's economic landscape.
Renowned for spearheading India's economic reforms, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday. A significant figure in Indian politics, Singh's career extended over five decades, with notable contributions in both bureaucracy and governance.
Singh's educational journey began with a Master's in Economics from Panjab University in 1954, followed by an Economic Tripos from Cambridge University in 1957, and culminating in a D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University in 1962. His professional journey debuted as an Economic Advisor in the Commerce Ministry in 1971 and included prestigious roles such as Chief Economic Advisor, Reserve Bank of India Governor, and Secretary General of the South Commission, Geneva.
Singh played a pivotal role as Finance Minister under P V Narasimha Rao's government in 1991, where he was instrumental in launching economic reforms that transformed India's fiscal landscape. Later, as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, Singh continued to influence policy, leaving a profound legacy in Indian politics and economics.
