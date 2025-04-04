Controversy Erupts Over Sudden Removal of Economist as GIPE Chancellor

In a contentious decision, Shankar Das, Vice Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), has strongly criticized the abrupt removal of economist Sanjeev Sanyal from his position as Chancellor. Sanyal was dismissed by the Servants of India Society (SIS), sparking concerns over the implications for institutional autonomy and leadership values.

The decision, announced by SIS President Damodar Sahoo, has put former Bombay High Court judge S C Dharmadhikari in place of Sanyal. The cause cited for the decision was the alleged decline in the institute's academic standards and its recent 'B' grade in NAAC accreditation.

Das, however, attributes the grade to circumstances beyond Sanyal's control, citing the assessment period timelines. GIPE will look to the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Education in India for guidance on this significant governance issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)