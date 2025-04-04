Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sudden Removal of Economist as GIPE Chancellor

Shankar Das, Vice Chancellor of GIPE, criticizes the abrupt removal of economist Sanjeev Sanyal as Chancellor. The decision by SIS has sparked concerns over academic freedom and leadership, with allegations of declining standards at the institute. Former judge S C Dharmadhikari replaces Sanyal amid controversy.

Updated: 04-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:37 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Sudden Removal of Economist as GIPE Chancellor
Chancellor
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious decision, Shankar Das, Vice Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), has strongly criticized the abrupt removal of economist Sanjeev Sanyal from his position as Chancellor. Sanyal was dismissed by the Servants of India Society (SIS), sparking concerns over the implications for institutional autonomy and leadership values.

The decision, announced by SIS President Damodar Sahoo, has put former Bombay High Court judge S C Dharmadhikari in place of Sanyal. The cause cited for the decision was the alleged decline in the institute's academic standards and its recent 'B' grade in NAAC accreditation.

Das, however, attributes the grade to circumstances beyond Sanyal's control, citing the assessment period timelines. GIPE will look to the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Education in India for guidance on this significant governance issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

