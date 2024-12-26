Nation Mourns the Loss of an Economic Reforms Pioneer

Political leaders across the spectrum offered heartfelt condolences Thursday night, following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at 92.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Singh's pivotal role in national development, remembering him for his simplicity.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda hailed Singh's legacy as a global economist who catalyzed India's economic reforms, creating a distinct international identity for the country.

Punjab Finance Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema echoed similar sentiments, remembering Singh as a visionary economist and statesman who significantly contributed to India's growth.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa highlighted Singh's leadership, grace, and commitment to democratic values, steering India through challenges.

The nation collectively mourns the departure of a true statesman, marking a profound loss to Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)