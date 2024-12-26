Russia Open to Slovakian Peace Proposal Amidst EU Skepticism

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that Russia welcomes a peace talk proposal from Slovakia aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. This development follows a meeting between Putin and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Kremlin.

Fico, known for opposing the European Union's support for Ukraine, has positioned Slovakia as a neutral ground to facilitate talks between the conflicting nations. 'We are not opposed, if it comes to that. Why not? Since Slovakia takes such a neutral position,' Putin stated, referring to Fico's offer.

Meanwhile, while some central and eastern European EU countries, including Slovakia, are skeptical of extensive support for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized Fico's conciliatory approach towards Russia. Additionally, Putin mentioned the potential use of Russia's new intermediate-range missile, Oreshnik, emphasizing readiness but not urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)