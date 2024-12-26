Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

The nation is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Singh, a revered economist and statesman, was brought to AIIMS Delhi after experiencing a sudden loss of consciousness and was declared dead at 9.51 pm.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his condolences, highlighting Singh's selfless service and pioneering spirit in developmental politics. Soren remarked that Singh's commitment to the nation and his ideals would continue to inspire Indians even after his death.

Other leaders, including Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi and Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, joined in mourning Singh's passing. They praised his gentle nature and significant contributions to the country's economic reforms, emphasizing that his loss is irreplaceable.

