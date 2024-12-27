Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Economic Reformer Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic reform era, has passed away at 92. Known for presenting the transformative 1991 budget, Singh's legacy in the finance sector is profound. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Noted for his pivotal role in the 1991 economic reforms, Singh helped liberalize India's economy.

Dr. Singh, who served as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and as Finance Minister, passed away at the age of 92. Singled out for his gentle demeanor and significant contributions, he was widely respected across political and public spheres.

The demise of this towering figure in economic reform was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where Singh was admitted in critical condition. He leaves behind a legacy of significant economic transformation and is survived by his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

