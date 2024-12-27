Nation Mourns the Loss of Economic Reformer Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic reform era, has passed away at 92. Known for presenting the transformative 1991 budget, Singh's legacy in the finance sector is profound. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.
- Country:
- India
In a somber announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Noted for his pivotal role in the 1991 economic reforms, Singh helped liberalize India's economy.
Dr. Singh, who served as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and as Finance Minister, passed away at the age of 92. Singled out for his gentle demeanor and significant contributions, he was widely respected across political and public spheres.
The demise of this towering figure in economic reform was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where Singh was admitted in critical condition. He leaves behind a legacy of significant economic transformation and is survived by his family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra's Bold Moves to Revitalize Economy
Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies
Siemens Announces Key Leadership Changes in Finance Sector
IFC and HSBC Launch $1 Billion Risk-Sharing Facility to Boost Trade Finance in Emerging Markets
Surging Forward: Ethereum and Rexas Finance Lead Bull Market Momentum