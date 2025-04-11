UK Economy's Resilient Growth Faces Trade Tariff Challenges

The UK economy posted its fastest expansion in 11 months this February, with a 0.5% growth rate, according to the Office for National Statistics. This increase beat economists' expectations, providing a temporary boost as the country faces the potential setbacks of new U.S. tariffs.

While Finance Minister Rachel Reeves called the February data 'encouraging,' U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs cast a long shadow over future prospects. Forecasters have revised Britain's economic growth downwards, predicting a more subdued trajectory due to these tariffs.

The trade environment remains precarious with Britain's goods exports to the U.S. ticking up by £0.5 billion as businesses rushed to circumvent impending tariffs. Analysts warn that while February's figures are positive, they may prove to be short-lived in the face of unpredictable trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)