Asian Finance Giants Discuss U.S. Tariff Impacts

Finance and central bank officials from China, Japan, and South Korea have gathered to deliberate on the repercussions of U.S. tariffs on the global and regional economic landscape. The People's Bank of China made this announcement on Friday.

Deputy Governor Xuan Changneng from the People's Bank of China attended the ASEAN meeting along with finance deputies from China, Japan, and South Korea. This meeting took place on April 8 and 9.

This gathering underscores the pressing concerns these nation states have regarding the influence of U.S. trade policies on their economies.

