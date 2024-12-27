Nation Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh
The nation is mourning the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences, acknowledging Singh's significant contributions to India's development and describing him as a towering politician and distinguished luminary.
The passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the age of 92 has left the nation in mourning. He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night.
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, expressed his profound grief over the loss, emphasizing Singh's pivotal role in shaping India's growth trajectory.
In a message of condolence, Sinha stated, ''As Prime Minister, he took bold steps for nation building. In his passing away, the nation has lost a towering politician and a distinguished luminary.''
