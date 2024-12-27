Nation Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

The passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the age of 92 has left the nation in mourning. He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, expressed his profound grief over the loss, emphasizing Singh's pivotal role in shaping India's growth trajectory.

In a message of condolence, Sinha stated, ''As Prime Minister, he took bold steps for nation building. In his passing away, the nation has lost a towering politician and a distinguished luminary.''

