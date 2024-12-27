Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

The nation is mourning the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences, acknowledging Singh's significant contributions to India's development and describing him as a towering politician and distinguished luminary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 01:05 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the age of 92 has left the nation in mourning. He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, expressed his profound grief over the loss, emphasizing Singh's pivotal role in shaping India's growth trajectory.

In a message of condolence, Sinha stated, ''As Prime Minister, he took bold steps for nation building. In his passing away, the nation has lost a towering politician and a distinguished luminary.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024