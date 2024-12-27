Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms and Humble Statesman

Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister and an architect of the country's economic reforms, sought peace with Pakistan and made significant foreign policy strides. Despite facing setbacks, he left a legacy of humility, intellect, and commitment, shaping India-US relations and promoting India's positive global image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 01:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 01:42 IST
Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms and Humble Statesman
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India and the architect of the country's landmark economic reforms in 1991, passed away at the age of 92. Known for his intellectual prowess and humility, Singh's tenure left an indelible mark on India's foreign and economic policies.

Singh's trusted aide, former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran, described him as a consensus builder and a highly respected economist. Despite Singh's efforts to foster peace with Pakistan, geopolitical tensions remained unresolved, notably following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that shook Singh profoundly.

A champion of strengthening India's global relations, Singh played a pivotal role in the India-US nuclear deal. His outreach extended to the Gulf, becoming one of the first prime ministers to visit Saudi Arabia, further enhancing India's international standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024