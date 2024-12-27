Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms and Humble Statesman
Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister and an architect of the country's economic reforms, sought peace with Pakistan and made significant foreign policy strides. Despite facing setbacks, he left a legacy of humility, intellect, and commitment, shaping India-US relations and promoting India's positive global image.
- Country:
- India
Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India and the architect of the country's landmark economic reforms in 1991, passed away at the age of 92. Known for his intellectual prowess and humility, Singh's tenure left an indelible mark on India's foreign and economic policies.
Singh's trusted aide, former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran, described him as a consensus builder and a highly respected economist. Despite Singh's efforts to foster peace with Pakistan, geopolitical tensions remained unresolved, notably following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that shook Singh profoundly.
A champion of strengthening India's global relations, Singh played a pivotal role in the India-US nuclear deal. His outreach extended to the Gulf, becoming one of the first prime ministers to visit Saudi Arabia, further enhancing India's international standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistani Intruder Apprehended at LoC in Poonch
Haleon Pakistan Gears Up for Centrum Launch Amid Domestic Growth Plans
Injury Blow: Anrich Nortje Out of T20I, ODI Series Against Pakistan
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Imran Khan Faces Uncertain Future
UKPNP Leader Denounces Pakistan's Land Grabs in PoJK