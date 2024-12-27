Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms and Humble Statesman

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India and the architect of the country's landmark economic reforms in 1991, passed away at the age of 92. Known for his intellectual prowess and humility, Singh's tenure left an indelible mark on India's foreign and economic policies.

Singh's trusted aide, former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran, described him as a consensus builder and a highly respected economist. Despite Singh's efforts to foster peace with Pakistan, geopolitical tensions remained unresolved, notably following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that shook Singh profoundly.

A champion of strengthening India's global relations, Singh played a pivotal role in the India-US nuclear deal. His outreach extended to the Gulf, becoming one of the first prime ministers to visit Saudi Arabia, further enhancing India's international standing.

