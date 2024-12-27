Biden Legislature Highlights and a Historic Bird Declaration

President Joe Biden has signed an unprecedented 50 bills into law, with standout measures including the bald eagle becoming America's official bird. The legislative package also incorporates a law to deter congressional pensions in the event of criminal convictions, and imposes stricter regulations on youth treatment centers, a bill backed by Paris Hilton. Simultaneously, Biden's actions also introduced the inaugural federal anti-hazing standard to combat violence in higher education.

Recent labor statistics indicate a minimal decrease in new jobless claims, falling to 219,000 for the week ending Dec. 21. This suggests a modestly cooling yet stable labor market which presents challenges for the Federal Reserve regarding potential interest rate adjustments. The downward trend was marginal compared to economists' forecasts.

The NBA reported a significant boost in its Christmas Day viewership, marking the highest ratings seen in five years. This increase coincides with its direct competition against the NFL's venture into Netflix streaming. An average audience of 5.25 million per game was observed across Disney-owned networks, reflecting a notable 84% rise from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)