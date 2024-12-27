Left Menu

Legacy of Reforms: Mourning Manmohan Singh

Prominent leaders mourn the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his role as the architect of economic reforms. Singh, revered for his simplicity and dedication, served in multiple influential roles, influencing India's socio-economic landscape profoundly. He passed away at 92 in New Delhi.

Updated: 27-12-2024 09:22 IST
Prominent leaders across the political spectrum have expressed their sorrow over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Known as the 'architect of economic reforms,' Singh was instrumental in reshaping India's financial landscape, with his tenure marked by pivotal changes.

Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy highlighted his objective approach and dedication to national progress in their condolences. Singh's legacy, according to Kailashnathan, will be remembered for its simplicity and the profound impact of his economic policies.

Kiran Bedi, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, and other dignitaries echoed similar sentiments, celebrating Singh as a humble and influential leader whose reforms continue to benefit the nation. Singh passed away at the age of 92 at AIIMS, New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

