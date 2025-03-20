Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Political Leaders Gather for IUML Iftar in Delhi

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) hosted an Iftar in Delhi, attended by prominent political figures such as Congress's Shashi Tharoor and Sonia Gandhi. The gathering emphasized IUML's alliance with Congress and celebrated the values of peace and unity during the holy month of Ramzan.

leaders from various parties attend IUML's Iftar event in Delhi(Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of political unity, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) hosted an Iftar in Delhi, drawing a cross-section of political leaders. Congress figures, Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi, were present, underlining IUML's ongoing alliance with the Congress party.

Tharoor highlighted the IUML's integral role, noting their strong parliamentary presence. He extended best wishes for Ramzan, expressing delight at participating in the event. The gathering wasn't just a political affair; it was a celebration of cultural convergence.

Notable attendees included Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jaya Bachchan, as well as Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, all extending festive greetings. The Iftar reinforced messages of peace, love, and the enduring significance of Ramzan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

