Unity in Diversity: Political Leaders Gather for IUML Iftar in Delhi

In a show of political unity, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) hosted an Iftar in Delhi, drawing a cross-section of political leaders. Congress figures, Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi, were present, underlining IUML's ongoing alliance with the Congress party.

Tharoor highlighted the IUML's integral role, noting their strong parliamentary presence. He extended best wishes for Ramzan, expressing delight at participating in the event. The gathering wasn't just a political affair; it was a celebration of cultural convergence.

Notable attendees included Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jaya Bachchan, as well as Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, all extending festive greetings. The Iftar reinforced messages of peace, love, and the enduring significance of Ramzan.

(With inputs from agencies.)