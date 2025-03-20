IUML's Iftar Gathering Unites Diverse Political Leaders for Ramzan

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) orchestrated an Iftar event in the national capital, drawing renowned political figures from various parties, including Congress stalwarts such as MP Shashi Tharoor, President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

In a speech highlighting IUML's significance as a key ally, Tharoor praised the party's parliamentary strength and expressed his wishes for a blessed Ramzan. "What an honor to participate in this delightful gathering, reinforcing the IUML's standing as an indispensable ally of the Congress," Tharoor stated.

Other notable attendees included Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Jaya Bachchan. Celebrated sports personality PT Usha also expressed joy in joining the event, marking it as inclusive and heartwarming.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy and Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed conveyed their festival greetings, emphasizing the importance of unity during Ramzan, as did AAP's Sanjay Singh, who wished for tranquility and prosperity.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar participated in the Pakistan High Commission's Iftar. The event highlighted Ramzan's significance as a time for spiritual reflection, devotion, and fostering peace. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)