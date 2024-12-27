A Tribute to Manmohan Singh: From Humble Beginnings to National Impact
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound loss over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Modi lauded Singh's life journey from a humble background to influential roles, highlighting his honesty, simplicity, and commitment to reforms as inspirational for future generations.
India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose death has been termed a 'big loss' by current Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Modi praised Singh as a distinguished parliamentarian, acknowledging his rise from a modest background to hold significant positions of power.
He emphasized Singh's honesty, simplicity, and commitment to reforms, marking his life as a lesson for future leaders aspiring to contribute to national development.
