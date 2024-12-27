A Tribute to Manmohan Singh: From Humble Beginnings to National Impact

India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose death has been termed a 'big loss' by current Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Modi praised Singh as a distinguished parliamentarian, acknowledging his rise from a modest background to hold significant positions of power.

He emphasized Singh's honesty, simplicity, and commitment to reforms, marking his life as a lesson for future leaders aspiring to contribute to national development.

