China Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh, A Pillar of India-China Relations

China honored the late former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh for his pivotal role in fostering India-China relations. Known as the architect of India's economic reforms, Singh led landmark agreements with China during his tenure. Singh passed away at 92, leaving behind his family and a significant legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:16 IST
  • China

China on Friday commemorated the late Dr. Manmohan Singh, highlighting his significant contributions to India-China relations. The former Indian Prime Minister was instrumental in forming strategic partnerships and addressing boundary issues between the two nations.

During his tenure, Singh signed pivotal agreements, setting political parameters crucial to India-China diplomacy, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. She remarked on his legacy and extended condolences to his family and India following his recent demise.

Dr. Singh, renowned for his economic reforms in India, passed away in Delhi at 92. China expressed heartfelt sympathies to Singh's family and the Indian population, honoring his efforts to peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

